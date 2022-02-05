GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Juan Reyna had a season-high 25 points as Alabama State topped Grambling State 80-72 on Saturday.
E.J. Clark had 13 points and seven rebounds for Alabama State (7-16, 5-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kenny Strawbridge added 11 points. Trace Young had seven rebounds.
Alabama State scored 39 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Shawndarius Cowart had 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals for the Tigers (9-13, 6-3), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Cameron Christon added 14 points and eight rebounds. Tra'Michael Moton had 13 points.
