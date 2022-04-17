FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster’s goal helped lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Charlotte on Saturday.
Polster’s game-winning goal came in the 72nd minute to put the Revolution (2-4-1) on top 2-0.
The Revolution also got one goal from Adam Buksa.
Cristian Ortiz scored for Charlotte (3-5-0).
The Revolution outshot Charlotte 11-8, with five shots on goal to six for Charlotte.
Brad Knighton saved five of the six shots he faced for the Revolution. Kristijan Kahlina saved three of the five shots he faced for Charlotte.
These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Revolution visiting D.C. United while Charlotte visits the Colorado Rapids.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
