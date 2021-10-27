FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tajon Buchanan scored his eighth goal of the season and the New England Revolution beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Wednesday night to break the MLS record for points in a season with 73.
New England (22-4-7), the Supporters' Shield winner, broke the mark of 72 for a 34-match season set by Los Angeles FC in 2019 . The Revolution have one game left in the regular season, at home game against Inter Miami remaining Nov. 7.
New England coach Bruce Arena tied Sigi Schmid’s MLS record with his 240th regular-season victory.
Buchanan settled a cross from Adam Buksa with his chest, took two touches to get away from a defender, and slotted a shot past William Yarbrough from a difficult angle in the 74th minute.
Colorado (15-7-10) clinched a playoff berth Saturday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.