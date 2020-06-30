It appears big changes are in store for police departments here in Seattle and across America and that should be good for the cops, as well as communities that have suffered from aggressive police tactics.

For too long, too many of the unaddressed social problems in

this city, state and country have been dumped on the police. Mental health,

drug abuse, homelessness, economic inequality, systemic racism - as a society,

we have been content to let the police try to keep the lid on those problems

when they boil over, rather than seeking out and paying for more permanent

solutions.

Meanwhile, police departments have become militarized and

less oriented toward tactics that defuse crisis situations. Some of that is

understandable. The criminals are better armed than they used to be and often

more organized. Simply to make sure they survive confrontations with armed

adversaries, police have been trained to react quickly with lethal force. No

time is allowed to determine if an object in someone's hand is a phone or a gun

or if that pistol is a toy or a real threat. Hesitation, experience has shown,

can lead to getting yourself killed.

The problem with that sort of vigilance is that, when cops

are called to intervene in seemingly minor situations, things can escalate and

police training kicks in. Imagine if unarmed safety officers had been

available in Atlanta last week to deal with an inebriated man, Rayshard

Brooks, who had fallen asleep in his car in the middle of a fast food

drive-through lane. They probably would have simply driven the guy home. Brooks

would have lived to celebrate another birthday with his daughter, and the cop

who shot him - in reaction to Brooks resisting being handcuffed and grabbing

the officer's taser - would not have his career destroyed and his liberty

threatened by a murder charge.

Establishing a corps of specialists to deal with mentally

disturbed people, quarreling couples, drunks and others skirting the edge

of the law seems like a smart idea. That would allow police to deal with more

serious crime, the job all agree they should do. Of course, that

method would not work perfectly. Those unarmed safety officers would inevitably

encounter perilous situations that they would be unable to control.

Nevertheless, it seems worth a try.

The deaths of men and women of color in ambiguous encounters with police must stop, both for the sake of the citizens who might become victims and for the police who should no longer be expected to manage all our social ills. 

