It appears big changes are in store for police departments here in Seattle and across America and that should be good for the cops, as well as communities that have suffered from aggressive police tactics.
For too long, too many of the unaddressed social problems in
this city, state and country have been dumped on the police. Mental health,
drug abuse, homelessness, economic inequality, systemic racism - as a society,
we have been content to let the police try to keep the lid on those problems
when they boil over, rather than seeking out and paying for more permanent
solutions.
Meanwhile, police departments have become militarized and
less oriented toward tactics that defuse crisis situations. Some of that is
understandable. The criminals are better armed than they used to be and often
more organized. Simply to make sure they survive confrontations with armed
adversaries, police have been trained to react quickly with lethal force. No
time is allowed to determine if an object in someone's hand is a phone or a gun
or if that pistol is a toy or a real threat. Hesitation, experience has shown,
can lead to getting yourself killed.
The problem with that sort of vigilance is that, when cops
are called to intervene in seemingly minor situations, things can escalate and
police training kicks in. Imagine if unarmed safety officers had been
available in Atlanta last week to deal with an inebriated man, Rayshard
Brooks, who had fallen asleep in his car in the middle of a fast food
drive-through lane. They probably would have simply driven the guy home. Brooks
would have lived to celebrate another birthday with his daughter, and the cop
who shot him - in reaction to Brooks resisting being handcuffed and grabbing
the officer's taser - would not have his career destroyed and his liberty
threatened by a murder charge.
Establishing a corps of specialists to deal with mentally disturbed people, quarreling couples, drunks and others skirting the edge of the law seems like a smart idea. That would allow police to deal with more serious crime, the job all agree they should do. Of course, that method would not work perfectly. Those unarmed safety officers would inevitably encounter perilous situations that they would be unable to control. Nevertheless, it seems worth a try. The deaths of men and women of color in ambiguous encounters with police must stop, both for the sake of the citizens who might become victims and for the police who should no longer be expected to manage all our social ills.
