LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal's navy said Wednesday that 22 crew members were being evacuated from a large cargo ship that caught fire near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands.
The Felicity Ace sounded the alarm after a fire broke out in the hold, the Portuguese Navy said in a statement. The ship was carrying vehicles, the navy said.
The 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) ship was sailing from Emden in Germany to the port of Davisville in the U.S. state of Rhode Island, according to online vessel trackers.
Portugal's navy said one of its patrol boats and four merchant vessels were helping with the rescue. Portuguese air force aircraft were also mobilized.
A Portuguese Navy spokesperson said he had no more details about the ongoing operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.