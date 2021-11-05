As a reproductive-rights activist in the Northwest, my eyes are on the Supreme Court and its ruling on the Texas abortion ban [“Supreme Court questions controversial Texas abortion law,” Oct. 31, Nation].
I know its decision is also an indication of how it will rule on a case in December from Mississippi. Both are direct challenges to Roe v. Wade. I’m outraged that this personal health care decision, which the majority of Americans support, that women and pregnant people have the right to make, is facing this latest round of attacks.
Without the ability to control our reproduction, our lives are not our own. This is why I organize with Radical Women, and believe in the need to build community pressure on the Supreme Court and elected officials.
The outcome of these cases is not just a concern for Texas and Mississippi but will impact reproductive access across the U.S. All of us who believe in the right to choose must see these cases as part of our fight.
Gina Petry, Seattle
