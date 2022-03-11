LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw is staying put with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to multiple reports Friday, the 33-year-old free-agent pitcher agreed to a one-year contract to return to the only team he’s ever played for.
The deal is pending a physical.
Kershaw posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “We back!”
The three-time Cy Young Award winner who turns 34 next week is entering his 15th big-league season. The eight-time All-Star has a career mark of 185-84.
Kershaw was 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts last season.
He missed the entire postseason — when the Dodgers came up two wins short of making the World Series — because of a left forearm injury that also cost him time during the second half of the season. He received a PRP injection in his arm and was expected to be ready for spring training.
Kershaw and the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last fall, the team didn’t extend an $18.4 million qualifying offer to Kershaw. At the time, the team said it wanted him back but didn’t want to pressure him into making a quick decision.
Earlier Friday, manager Dave Roberts said he hadn’t spoken to Kershaw and didn’t know if he had traveled to Arizona, where the Dodgers will hold physicals beginning Sunday.
“Knowing him, he’s ready to pitch for a ballclub,” Roberts said.
Turns out it will still be for the Dodgers.
