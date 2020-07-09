The Big Ten Conference is expected to announce on Thursday that it will adopt a conference-only football schedule this fall, according to a report by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. ESPN followed with a similar report. There has yet to be any formal announcement by the conference.
But, if true, that means Washington's season opener against Michigan on Sept. 5 will no longer be played.
This news comes on the same day the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that all of its Olympic sports will delay fall competition until at least Sept. 1, as a response to the continued coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, the Ivy League confirmed that all of its fall sports will be canceled (though it's possible some of those sports, like football, could be played next spring).
UW's season opener against Michigan was the first of a home-and-home series that is scheduled to conclude in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 2021. It's unclear whether that game will take place or if this September's match up can be rescheduled going forward.
The Michigan game was considered UW's premier home game in the 2020 season. UW travels to meet high-profile opponents Oregon, Utah, USC, Washington State and Cal on the road.
It's likely that the Pac-12 Conference will eventually follow the Big Ten's lead and adopt a conference-only season, which would wipe out UW's home games against Sacramento State on Sept. 12 and Utah State on Sept. 19. The Huskies' other home games come against Oregon State on Oct. 10, Arizona on Oct. 23, Stanford on Nov. 7 and Colorado on Nov. 21.
