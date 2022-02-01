Jaxson Kirkland's college career may not be over just yet.
The 6-foot-7, 310-pound left tackle — who announced his decision to leave UW after five seasons on Dec. 8 — has dropped out of the 2022 NFL draft after learning that an ankle injury suffered last season was more severe than originally thought, according to reports by Pro Football Network and ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kirkland will reportedly undergo surgery with Dr. Robert Anderson on Tuesday and expects a full recovery.
Of more interest to Husky fans, Kirkland will also petition the NCAA to return to college football in 2022, both reports claim. When reached by The Times on Monday evening, Dean Kirkland — Jaxson's father — said the family has no comment at this time.
Though Kirkland — who redshirted as a true freshman in 2017 — technically has one season of eligibility remaining, he declared for the draft prior to the NFL's Jan. 17 underclassman deadline, which is why he'd likely need an NCAA petition to return to UW (or anywhere else).
An All-Pac-12 first-team performer in both 2020 and 2021, Kirkland played in and started 10 of 12 games last fall — sitting out against Arizona on Oct. 22 and Stanford on Oct. 30 with an undisclosed injury. He returned to action against Oregon on Nov. 6 and started the Huskies' final four games.
Kirkland started 39 games — first at right guard, then at left tackle — from 2018 to 2021. The Portland, Ore., product signed with Washington as a three-star recruit in 2017 over offers from UCLA, Cal, Oregon, Hawaii, Iowa State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas Tech and Washington State.
Despite losing sixth-year center Luke Wattenberg (and possibly Kirkland), UW is expected to return three other starting offensive linemen in 2022 — left guard Ulumoo Ale, right guard Henry Bainivalu and right tackle Victor Curne. Junior Matteo Mele and sophomores Troy Fautanu and Julius Buelow bring limited starting experience as well.
Jaxson’s father, Dean Kirkland, was also a three-year starting offensive lineman at UW (1988-90) and a first-team All-Pac-10 selection and captain on the 1990 Rose Bowl team.
While a return to college football doesn't necessarily guarantee a return to UW, Kirkland's ties to the program and his relationship with offensive line coach Scott Huff make it unlikely he'd consider a plunge into the transfer portal.
“These five years have been nothing but a blessing,” Kirkland wrote when he declared for the NFL draft on Dec. 8. “Ever since I started playing football it was my dream to put on the purple & gold with deep family tradition. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my family as they make everything possible for me.
“Thank you Husky Nation for embracing me. Your continued support means the world to me. I’m thankful for my teammates & the lifelong friendships I have created with them. All the long hours of workouts, film study, meetings & practices are times I will forever cherish. The BROTHERHOOD at UW is for life.
“Thank you to Coach (Chris) Petersen, Coach (Jimmy) Lake, Coach (Scott) Huff and Coach (Tim) Socha for pushing me to be the best possible version of myself on & off the field. I’m a legacy Dawg for life and excited to embark on this next journey.”
For now, the next journey may have to wait.
