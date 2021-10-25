Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman is expected to be named to a key election-security position in the Biden administration, according to a report by CNN.
Wyman, a Republican, is set to be named to lead the Department of Homeland Security's efforts to protect elections from foreign and domestic interference, CNN reported, citing anonymous sources.
Wyman's office did not immediately dispute the report.
"The Office of the Secretary of State cannot confirm the information included in the CNN article," Wyman spokesperson Kylee Zabel said in an email.
Wyman didn't respond to interview requests and Zabel said she would not be available on Monday.
If she takes the new position, Wyman would be charged with leading DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, CNN reported, saying the appointment would not be official until White House paperwork is completed.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The former county auditor was elected Secretary of State in 2012 and reelected in 2016 and 2020. She is the sole remaining Republican to hold statewide office in Washington.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
