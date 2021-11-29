PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — So what now as the Seahawks (3-8) play out the season with little hope at making the postseason?
It’ll be an unfamiliar feeling for sure.
Sadly, much of Monday night’s 17-15 loss to the WFT was all too familiar — an inept offense, a defense that played its heart out but was just pliable enough to let a not-great offense move enough to win it.
While the last drive made it dramatic, it shouldn’t be lost that until then the Seahawks had been completely dominated.
Give them some kudos for hanging in there — both for the fourth-down stop that kept hope alive and the most unlikely drive in recent team history that gave the Seahawks an actual shot.
But for most of the game’s 60 minutes, this was just a ill-designed team playing poorly.
On to some early grades.
Quarterback
Russell Wilson looked like his old self when he went 8 for 11 for 145 yards in the first half with a touchdown and a passer rating of 145.1.
But everything fell apart in the second half until the final drive.
The first-half success was largely the result of two big plays to Tyler Lockett — completions of 55 and 39 yards.
Wilson again struggled to do much consistently with short and intermediate throws, as well.
The sack Wilson took on the final drive after the pass-interference penalty to Lockett was a killer play and seemed like the kind a veteran should avoid even if the Seahawks somehow overcame it.
Grade: D
Running back
Alex Collins had a few decent moments early but killed the Seahawks’ momentum with a fumble after a 13-yard reception late in the second quarter. He did not play on the first series of the third quarter, which probably wasn’t a coincidence.
With Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer out, DeeJay Dallas was the primary third-down back and rotated in with Collins.
In a play call worth questioning, Dallas was stopped for no gain on a pitch out on third-and-1 at the Seattle 36 early in the second quarter.
The Seahawks running backs finished with just 17 yards on 10 carries.
Grade: D
Receiver
It’s time to officially wonder what is going on with DK Metcalf, who had just one reception, and that on the final drive. Metcalf had no targets until the 4:25 mark of the third quarter.
Tyler Lockett had nice moments early and finished with 96 yards and Freddie Swain the big catch late. Rookie Dee Eskridge got his most significant action of the season but looked like a rookie still finding his way.
But the Seahawks have to get much more out of Metcalf to feel good about this unit.
Grade: D
Tight end
In what was one of the few offensive highlights, Gerald Everett continued what has been a good recent stretch with his early touchdown and team-high five catches for 37 yards.
And Will Dissly also had two catches for 19 yards.
But the lack of ability to get much done in the running game on the edge also falls back on the tight ends and their blocking.
Grade: C
Offensive line
Kyle Fuller got the start at left guard in place of the injured Damien Lewis.
But that could hardly be to blame for what was again a subpar outing.
The nonexistent running game — 34 yards on 12 carries — was proof of how the WFT largely dominated the line of scrimmage.
Grade: D
Defensive line
Once again, not bad on runs between the tackles, and on running in general.
But once again, not enough of a pass rush, even if at times it felt effective, as the Seahawks had just one sack, that from Darrell Taylor.
2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier was active for just the fourth game but didn’t seem to make much of an impact.
Al Woods continued his quietly steady season by helping contain WFT’s up-the-middle run game much of the night, and Poona Ford and Bryan Mone also continued their strong play. But the struggling Carlos Dunlap got called for offsides and otherwise did not have a stat.
Grade: C-plus
Linebacker
Overall, a passing grade, though the Seahawks again got victimized at times by passes to running backs
Jordyn Brooks made a good play on a run by Antonio Gibson for no gain when WFT had a second-and-goal at the 5 in the first quarter. WFT had to settle for a field goal and made a nice play on a pass to Gibson in the second quarter as the Seahawks.
Brooks and Bobby Wagner also combined to stop Gibson for 1 yard on a third-and-2 play midway through the third quarter that led to a stopped drive.
Benson Mayowa missed out on a sack in the second quarter when he lunged at Heinicke, who escaped for a 3-yard gain.
Grade: C
Secondary
A few nice plays such as the Jamal Adams pick and his play on the goal line on fourth down on the final drive.
But some rough moments, too. Sidney Jones got called for interference on a throw to tight end Logan Thomas in the second quarter, but the call seemed like an iffy one. But Jones might have gotten away with one later in the series on a third-down throw to Terry McLaurin that went incomplete.
Grade: C
Special teams
Eskridge took over the kickoff return duties in the second half from Dallas, who was needed more as a running back.
Michael Dickson continued his strong season. His boots included a 55-yard punt that was downed at the 9-yard line in the second quarter. Again not much in the return game.
Grade: B
