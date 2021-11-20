BOULDER, Colo. — First, Ralphie ran.
Jack Lamb followed, football in hand.
On Saturday, at 12:06 p.m., Ralphie VI — Colorado’s latest live buffalo mascot, an 18-month-old, 500-pound female — made her traditional trot around Folsom Field, bounding between four black-hatted trainers before pulling a hard right at midfield and retreating back into the end zone.
Twenty-six minutes later, Lamb — a 220-pound linebacker — produced a similar sprint.
Trailing 3-0 with 2:51 left in the first quarter, UW quarterback Dylan Morris attempted to take a snap from center Luke Wattenberg on first-and-goal from the 3. Instead, the ball fell fatefully to the turf and was booted backwards, before Lamb retrieved it and took off at the 12-yard line.
He bolted untouched into the end zone 88 yards later.
That fumble was the first of repeated Washington offensive implosions.
Which is how the Huskies out-gained Colorado 426-183 ... in a 20-17 loss.
UW also entered Saturday’s game as the only team in the country to produce points in 100% of its red zone trips, scoring 21 touchdowns and 10 field goals in 31 travels inside the 20. That streak was snapped in disastrous fashion at Folsom Field.
But the blunders were just beginning.
In a 10-10 tie during UW’s opening drive of the second half, left tackle Jaxson Kirkland was called for a holding penalty that negated a 12-yard Cameron Davis run to the CU 16-yard line. On the following play, Morris tried to hand to running back Kamari Pleasant, but the sixth-year senior had vacated the backfield instead. Morris attempted to salvage the broken play by whipping a pass to wide receiver Taj Davis, but the ball clattered off his hand and was intercepted by diving linebacker Robert Barnes.
Twelve plays. Thirty-nine yards. Zero points.
On UW’s next drive, the Huskies faced third-and-7 from the Buffs 23-yard line … and Morris was promptly sacked for an eight-yard loss, before Peyton Henry missed a 49-yard field goal.
Nine plays. Thirty-four yards. Zero points.
On UW's next drive, a Wattenberg shotgun snap deflected off his own leg and never made it to Morris, recovered by Barnes at the Husky 7-yard line. Colorado converted a 22-yard field goal three plays later to take a 13-10 lead.
Two plays. Minus-three yards. Three points (for the opponent).
On UW's next drive, Morris looked left on third-and-9 from the Colorado 28-yard line and lofted a pass intended for wide receiver Jalen McMillan that was intercepted by cornerback Nikko Reed instead.
Nine plays. Forty-seven yards. Zero points.
The Huskies had a last-gasp chance to salvage a win. Morris and Ja'Lynn Polk hooked up for a 55-yard touchdown with 1:55 remaining to bring Washington within a field goal. After UW forced a Colorado punt, Morris had a chance to lead a game-winning drive, but even that sputtered with a measly turnover on downs.
Ultimately, it didn't matter that Colorado went 0-9 on third down. Or that Morris completed 33 of 52 passes for 387 yards and two touchdowns. Or that the Buffs punted on six consecutive possessions, sandwiched between field goals. Or that UW produced arguably its most impressive defensive performance of the season.
Buffs quarterback Brendon Lewis added a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:05 left to seal the result. It was Colorado's only offensive touchdown of the day.
And, given UW's offensive self-destruction, one offensive touchdown proved plenty for the Buffs.
