SELMA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities believe they found the remains of a missing actor in remote southwest Oregon.
Authorities have been searching for Charles Levin for the past week.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Sunday there is a "high probability" human remains in a remote area northeast of Selma are those of Levin. The medical examiner will make the final identification.
Search and rescue crews narrowed down a search area based on an emergency cell phone ping. A local resident located Levin's car in a remote and almost impassable road Saturday. Inside the car, troopers found Levin's dead dog named Boo Bear. Crews searching steep and rugged terrain found the human remains.
The public safety department says Levin was best known as a Hollywood actor and was always with his pug.