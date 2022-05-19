A state anthropologist has identified bones discovered Wednesday in a Bellevue wetland as adult human remains, police say.
The anthropologist determined Wednesday that the bones were likely human, but officials needed to drain the wetland area for further analysis, Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black said.
Investigators processed the wetland Thursday once the area had sufficiently dried up, and police recovered the remains from the scene, Black said.
Police will turn the remains over to the King County Medical Examiner's Office for further analysis.
A city employee found the bones Wednesday morning while doing maintenance work in the 500 block of 150th Place Northeast, police said in a blog post.
The bones appear to have been in the area for several years, according to police. No additional information about the remains was immediately available.
