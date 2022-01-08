NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Ziggy Reid tied his season high with 20 points as Merrimack topped Central Connecticut 66-57 on Saturday.
Mikey Watkins had 17 points and six rebounds for Merrimack (8-8, 3-0 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Minor added 8 points and eight blocks.
Ian Krishnan had 18 points for the Blue Devils (4-12, 1-2). Nigel Scantlebury added 13 points and six rebounds. Andre Snoddy had eight rebounds.
