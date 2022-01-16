NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves had 24 points as Illinois State beat Bradley 74-65 on Sunday night.
Josiah Strong had 14 points and six rebounds for Illinois State (9-8, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Kendall Lewis added 11 points. Howard Fleming Jr. had 11 points.
Bradley scored 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Terry Roberts had 22 points for the Braves (8-10, 2-4). He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. Rienk Mast added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Malevy Leons had eight rebounds.
Ja'Shon Henry, the Braves' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
