CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had a career-high 34 points as Southeast Missouri defeated Austin Peay 98-79 in Ohio Valley Conference play on Saturday.
Reed shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and added eight rebounds for the Redhawks (6-9, 1-1). Phillip Russell had 20 points and DQ Nicholas scored 14 as Southeast Missouri State hit a season-high 17 3-pointers.
Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 18 points for the Governors (4-8, 0-2), who have lost five in a row. Tariq Silver and Cameron Copeland both scored 11.
