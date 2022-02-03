HOUSTON (AP) — LaTerrance Reed scored a season-high 21 points as Northwestern State snapped its 11-game road losing streak, defeating Houston Baptist 97-87 on Thursday night.
Carvell Teasett added 20 points for the Demons.
Cedric Garrett had 13 points for Northwestern State (7-16, 4-5 Southland Conference). Kendal Coleman added 12 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.
Northwestern State posted a season-high 17 3-pointers.
Darius Lee tied a career high with 30 points for the Huskies (6-13, 2-7). Zach Iyeyemi added 15 points. Sam Hofman had 14 points.
