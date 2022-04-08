NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Brian Rey and Minnesota pitcher Ricardo Velez were suspended for 80 games each Friday following positive tests under the minor leage drug program.
Rey, on the roter of the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, tested positive for the performance-enhancing subtstance GW501516, the commissioner's office said. Velez, a member of the Class A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, tested positive for Nandrolone.
There have been 22 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program.
