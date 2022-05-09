CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds placed infielder Mike Moustakas on the injured list Monday without designation, the latest Cincinnati player apparently sidelined by COVID-19 issues on the last-place club.
Moustakas became the 14th player on the Reds' injured list. First baseman Joey Votto and second baseman Jonathan India are also out for COVID-19-related reasons. Outfielder Tyler Naquin returned from the COVID-19 IL on Saturday.
Cincinnati opened a series against NL Central-leading Milwaukee on Monday with a major league-worst record of 5-23.
Outfielder Ronnie Dawson was selected from Triple-A Louisville to replace Moustakas on the roster.
Moustakas already missed time this season with a sore right biceps. Since returning, he had hit safely in seven of 10 appearances, including four multi-hit games. The 33-year-old is hitting .238 with a homer and six RBIs in 19 games, with appearances at third base, first base and designated hitter.
