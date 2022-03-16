Re: “State deserves better than redistricting fiasco” [March 13, Opinion]:
I agree with most of your editorial, but changing the commission from partisan legislators to a nonpartisan commission is the wrong way to go. Elections are inherently partisan, so the commissioners should also be partisan. That’s just simply truth in advertising.
The law should be changed to provide a deadline that is six months after the release of the census results, not a fixed date. Any lawsuits against the resulting maps should be addressed to the commission as a whole, not the individual commissioners, to ensure that both sides are involved in the defense of the maps.
The voters should be asked if they agree with the maps via an election. Any district that does not have a positive approval of at least 55% should then be redrawn. This may require a second cut at the maps and a special election for the redrawn districts, but so be it. The voters should have the final say on the maps, not the politicians. This will keep the system honest.
Mike Smyth, Bellevue
