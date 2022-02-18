The editorial “Don’t settle for weak redistricting reforms” [Feb. 7, Opinion] may have called the state redistricting commissions efforts a “travesty of governance,” but it also demonstrates that the term “travesty” is relative.
It starts by saying how the two Republicans and two Democrats on the commission “made a mockery of the state’s open-meetings laws.” But at least we have an independent redistricting commission. Most states don’t. Today, where redistricting is controlled by the legislatures — especially in states where Republicans are in control — they are trying as hard as they can to exploit their power in order to make “one person, one vote” as meaningless as possible. Since these gerrymandered majorities are not going to surrender that power of their own accord, and with the Supreme Court firmly looking the other way, making the Voting Rights Act a shadow of what it once was, people in some states are at risk of going their entire lives without ever being able to vote in a truly fair legislative election.
So when it comes to redistricting in Washington, let us count our blessings, and be glad we don’t live in, for example, Wisconsin or North Carolina.
Robert Rosen, Auburn
