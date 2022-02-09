Re: “Don’t settle for weak WA redistricting reforms” [Feb. 6, Opinion]:
The editorial promotes legislation to address problems with the Washington redistricting process. This comes on the heels of a dozen articles over the past two weeks describing issues and lawsuits stemming from redistricting in other states: Alabama, North Carolina, Kansas, Georgia, New York, and the list goes on. Blatant partisan redistricting is a cancer on our democratic process and must be stopped.
I don’t see any prospects for success in further legislating our current process, however. There is a better alternative, and whether the editorial board agrees or not, it is failing the community in not at least discussing the Fair Representation Act. Representatives chosen via ranked-choice voting from multimember districts has the potential to level the playing field for all candidates of all parties. And since districts can be defined primarily along existing county lines, redistricting battles and the associated problems become a thing of the past. The act now sits in the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives, of which U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, is a prominent member.
Peter Kron, Seattle
