HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Carlos Miguel made three saves for the New York Red Bulls and Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas in a 0-0 draw Saturday.
The Red Bulls (3-2-2) outshot Dallas (3-1-3) 13-6, with five shots on goal to three for Dallas.
The Red Bulls next play on Sunday against Orlando City on the road, and Dallas will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.