HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records posted 16 points and eight rebounds as Colgate romped past Holy Cross 87-60 on Monday night.
Ryan Moffatt and Nelly Cummings each had 14 points for Colgate (12-11, 8-2 Patriot League), which won its fourth straight game. Jack Ferguson had 12 points.
Colgate totaled 47 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Kyrell Luc had 21 points for the Crusaders (6-16, 4-6).
