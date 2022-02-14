HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Keegan Records had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Colgate extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating Lafayette 69-61 on Monday night.
Tucker Richardson had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (15-11, 11-2 Patriot League). Ryan Moffatt added 10 points.
CJ Fulton had 11 points for the Leopards (8-16, 5-8). Tyrone Perry added six rebounds. Kyle Jenkins had six assists.
The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Leopards on the season. Colgate defeated Lafayette 72-61 on Jan. 31.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.