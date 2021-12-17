Record-breaking Central (Iowa) quarterback Blaine Hawkins and North Central receiver Andrew Kamienski highlight The Associated Press Division III All-America team released Friday.
Hawkins also won the Gagliardi Trophy as the nation's top Division III player after setting an NCAA record with 63 touchdown passes.
North Central (Iowa) had four players selected to the first-team, the most of any school. Joining Kamienski, who was also a Gagliardi finalist, from North Central was running back Ethan Greenfield, offensive lineman Sharmore Clarke and defensive back Jake Beesley.
The AP NAIA All-America team presented by Regions Bank was was chosen by a panel of sports information directors in conjunction with COSIDA.
Mary-Hardin Baylor defensive back Jefferson Fritz, another Gagliardi finalist also made the first team. Fritz also punts and returns kicks.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Blaine Hawkins, senior, Central (Iowa).
Running backs - Nicholas D’Ambrose, senior, Chicago; Ethan Greenfield, junior, North Central.
Linemen(asterisk) - Sharmore Clarke, senior, North Central; Boomer Warre, junior, Hardin-Simmons; John Valentine, senior, Mount Union; Jake Hibben, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); JR Woods, junior, Johns Hopkins, Lou Cocozza, senior, Springfield.
Tight end - Spencer Peterson, senior, Wheaton (Ill.);
Receivers - Andrew Kamienski, senior, North Central (Ill.); Tanner Schminke, senior, Central (Iowa); Cody Gustafson, senior, Grove City.
All-purpose player - A.J. Jackson, junior, Lake Forest.
Kicker - Nicholas Bahamonde, junior, Ithaca.
DEFENSE
Linemen - Dallas McRae, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); Mackenzie Balanganayi, senior, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Korbyn Personett, senior, Monmouth (Ill.); Luke Schuermann, sophomore, Johns Hopkins.
Linebackers - Dillon Keefe, senior, Chapman; Anthony Tedesco, senior, Delaware Valley; Emmett Forde, senior, Hobart.
Defensive backs - Jefferson Fritz, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Jamir Prevard, junior, Delaware Valley; Jake Beesley, senior, North Central (Ill.); Nate Farm, freshman, Bethel (Minn.); Kendall Karcz, senior, St. Norbert.
Punter - Tyler Huettel, freshman, St. Olaf.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback - Wyatt Smith, senior, Linfield.
Running backs - Alex Peete, senior, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Robert Shufford, senior, Birmingham-Southern.
Linemen - Anthony DerManulian, senior, Lake Forest; Jake Villanueva, senior, Ithaca; Jeske Maples, freshman, North Central (Ill.); Nick Neumann, senior, Saint John’s (Minn.); Michael Bailey, senior, Cortland.
Tight end - Cole Hissong, senior, Wooster.
Receivers - Ravi Alston, senior, St. John’s (Minn.); Wayne Ruby, senior, Mount Union; Jake Simuncak, senior, Wisconsin-La Crosse.
All-purpose player - K.J. MIller, senior, Mary-Hardin Baylor.
Kicker - Chris Vidal, senior, Randolph Macon.
DEFENSE
Linemen(asterisk) - Drake Neuberger, senior, Marietta; Brayden Thimons, senior, Westminster (Pa.); Dan Gilroy, junior, North Central (Ill.); Mitch Arendsen, senior, Albion; Yusuf Aladinov, junior, Delaware Valley.
Linebackers - Ryan Schwartz, senior, Wheaton; Mason McMillen, junior, Mount Union; Dylan Dubuque, senior, Cortland.
Defensive backs - Kyeon Taylor, senior, Kean; Tyler Geiman, junior, Dubuque; Malik Britt, senior, Mount Union; Tay Pryor, senior, Marietta; Elijah Alt, senior, Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Punter - Joey Annee, senior, Wabash.
(asterisk)voting tie led to extra player added at position.
Voting panel: Ira Thor (New Jersey City; Chair); Max Berkowitz (FDU-Florham), Kelly Bird (Linfield), Phil de Montmollin (Brevard), Fran Elia (Cortland), Ryan Emerson (Dean), Sean Farnsworth (St. John Fisher), Mark Fisher (Carnegie Mellon), Lance Franey (Whittier), Michael Gibbons (Martin Luther), Tim Glon (Ohio Northern), Chad Grubbs (Hardin-Simmons), Ed Habershaw (Salve Regina), Brent Harris (Wabash), Geoff Henson (Olivet), Layton Jackson (Sewenee), Sean King (Allegheny), Brian Kipley (Aurora), Ryan Klinkner (Saint John’s (Minn.)), Kevin Lanke (Rose-Hulman), Ernie Larossa (Johns Hopkins), Brian Laubscher (Washington and Lee), Chris Lindeke (UW-Whitewater), Dan Lukes (St. Norbert), Justin Lutes (Ithaca), Kathy Lynch (Framingham State), Brian Magoffin (Springfield), Brett Marhanka (Wheaton (Ill.), Maxx McNall (Wesleyan), Paul Misner (Dubuque), John Painter (Maryville (Tenn.)), Mike Scala (Montclair State), Clark Teuscher (North Central), Mike Wajerski (Lake Forest).
