Sunday marked the start of Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote a conversation about the importance of transparency or “sunshine” in government.
It could not arrive at a more critical time as we begin to finally emerge from the pandemic and address the new “infodemic” — the barrage of true and false information — that has further eroded our trust in government and the media.
If the last two years have taught us anything, it is the vital role trust plays in our society. Regrettably, COVID-19 and the pandemic may have hastened the public’s waning trust in our core institutions. This growing distrust was apparent long before the pandemic; COVID merely amplified and deepened it.
A measure of that distrust can be seen in the 2022 Edelman Trust Index, where one in two respondents said they view government (48%) and media (46%) as divisive forces in society. Even more concerning: Less than half of respondents said they trust government leaders (42%) and journalists (46%). Some 64% of Trust Index respondents said it’s now to a point where people are incapable of having constructive and civil debates about issues they disagree on.
As The Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat recently observed, “If people don’t have confidence in the government, each other, or the experts anymore, is there anyone out there we do trust?”
Perhaps more importantly, what, if anything, can we do to restore it?
The good news is, we can take positive steps to rebuild our trust in public institutions. The first is to ensure continued access to credible, fact-based information — to ensure sunlight continues to shine on our government, its agencies and people.
At TVW, we provide that access in the form of digital sunshine. TVW is a nonpartisan TV and streaming network dedicated to coverage of all three branches of government. Our cameras have been a democratic lifeline of sorts during the pandemic. From the governor’s daily news conferences to health briefings from the Department of Health, and the 2021 and 2022 remote legislative sessions, the public could view official proceedings even when the doors to government were closed. This allows viewers to hear directly from decision makers — without filter, bias, or commentary.
Civic debates are another form of sunshine that can be used to restore the public’s trust. Locally, the Washington State Debate Coalition, organized as a public service by the Seattle CityClub, has facilitated debates between political candidates since 2016. The resulting collaboration of media outlets and higher education institutions from around the state has now reached more than 3 million views in person, on TV and online with these debates.
Even during COVID, TVW, the Debate Coalition, media, civic and education partners from around the state continued the tradition because hearing directly from the candidates is a vital part of our election process, in or out of a pandemic. Voters should be informed about the differences between candidates and be given opportunities to hear directly from them and ask them questions. They also deserve free access to the candidates, so they can hear different perspectives on the issues. That’s why later this fall, we will again host additional live candidate debates, for free, to inform voters’ ballot choices.
The third bit of sunshine needed to fight the rapid spread of both true and false information: you. It was Thomas Jefferson who once observed, “The best defense of democracy is an informed electorate.” As we reflect on Sunshine Week and the tumultuous events of the past two years, we would be remiss if we did not take a moment to ask what each of us can do to become more informed on the issues, proactively vet the answers and find ways to engage in constructive, civil discussions.
As any Seattleite knows, a little bit of sunshine can go a long way.
