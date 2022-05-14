SANDY, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake took advantage of a red card on Dani Pereira, scoring two second-half goals to notch a 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Saturday.
Mikael Chang knotted the score at 1-1 for RSL (5-3-4) with a goal in the 55th minute after Pereira was given a red card for a push that denied Bobby Wood's obvious scoring chance at the edge of the box shortly after the restart. Andrew Brody netted the game-winner in the 88th minute with an assist from Anderson Julio.
Alexander Ring gave Austin FC (6-3-2), which announced on Friday that the club signed head coach Josh Wolff to a three-year extension, a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute. Diego Fagundez picked up his league-leading seventh assist on the score.
RSL outshot Austin 15-8 with an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Zac MacMath had two saves for RSL. Andrew Tarbell saved six for Austin
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
