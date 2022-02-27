HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer opener on Sunday.
The Dynamo, under first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura, had a chance to score in the 60th minute when Adam Lundqvist sent a shot on goal from 18 yards out that was knocked away by Zac MacMath. Lundqvist grabbed the rebound, but his header sailed wide.
Goalkeeper Steve Clark made his debut for Houston — deflecting a shot by Maikel Chang in the 73rd minute and touching away Pablo Ruiz's pass to off-season acquisition Sergio Córdova in the 80th to preserve the tie.
Houston's Darwin Quintero had his shot bounce off the crossbar in the 82nd minute.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.