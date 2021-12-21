MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid has added David Alaba and Isco Alarcón to its list of players with COVID-19, taking it to eight members of its first team.
Madrid added the defender and midfielder on Tuesday to the list that already included Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodgyro, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.
None will be available for the Spanish leaders' match at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.
Bilbao will be without four players, including Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón and starting defender Iñigo Martínez.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.