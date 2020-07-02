Rework all institutions
Jesse Hagopian’s Op-Ed asked how we fund a just society that works for all [“Why Seattle educators demand cut to police budget,” June 21, Opinion]. Our Black neighbors leave their homes afraid someone paid with taxpayer dollars might kill them with no provocation nor repercussions.
If that is not what you take from
the ongoing civic protests — are you not listening, watching, reading widely?
Or just not thinking about it because the system works for you? The color of
our skin, not the content of our character, still determines how we are
treated. Black Lives Matter is among a history of movements demanding we wake
up to that.
Defunding the police must be
understood as a call to demilitarize policing. It is a call for structural
changes needed in systems like courts, education, government and, really, all
institutions. It is a call to build upon the assets of our communities of
color.
Now is the time to use resources to
invest in our people, neighborhoods and businesses. Now is the time to fulfill
the birthrights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness called for in the
Declaration of Independence.
Sandy Hunt,
Seattle, president, Highline Education Association
‘An ideal unrealized’
I recently turned 70. Fifty years
ago, I was a University of Washington student, and participated in campus
protests and the freeway march. I believed that if the government saw how
strongly we felt about the many injustices in society, they would change.
My father said he was paying me to
study, not protest. My answer to Dad was that protest meetings were the basic
performance of Democracy. People voted on a course of action. If I didn’t go
and vote against it, radical groups would shut down the campus. We are still
trying to correct those injustices.
America is an ideal unrealized. The
system that allows some to prosper also allows others to be kept down. But “we
the people” are the government. Elected leaders govern at our direction. We
have the right to demand change, that our representatives act as we determine.
We have the right to a free and independent press to tell us the facts of
behavior of those representatives.
We arm vigilance with education,
voting and information to keep our country governed as we desire. Hopefully, we
will someday realize the American dream of equality for all and equal
opportunities to pursue happiness.
Mary S.
Perillo, Seattle
‘Founding myth’
Why is this Independence Day
different from all other Independence Days?
For me as a Jewish American, this
country offered my family freedom from persecution, opportunities for
advancement and prosperity. Fleeing Europe for this country, Jews took
advantage of the opportunities afforded us and are justifiably proud of all
that we have accomplished.
But, as much as America represents
a kind of alternate “Promised Land” for Jewish people, it is “Egypt” for Black
Americans: a constricting place of oppression, police brutality,
discrimination, poverty, unemployment and limited opportunity.
While many immigrant groups believe
we were able to “pull ourselves up by our bootstraps” (which we weren’t), we
also need to recognize that Black Americans have been given leaden boots to
wear yet are blamed for not being able to keep apace with other ethnic groups.
They are not yet able to share in
white America’s founding myth, that this is a land for life, liberty and the
pursuit of happiness.
Only when this problem is rectified
will July 4 truly be worthy of the name “Independence Day.” Only then will we
all be free to partake in the celebration.
Rabbi Anson
Laytner, Seattle
‘Respect all people’
On July 4, 1776, the Continental
Congress approved the Declaration of Independence, which stated all men are
created equal with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The Black Lives Matter
demonstrations over the last few weeks highlight the strong presence of racism
in our country, which has prevented Black Americans from achieving these goals.
Racism in America either toward
Black Americans or any other people who are marginalized can start to be
resolved when people interact with other people by following this simple rule:
Respect all people.
When respect reaches critical mass
in your community, hatred and distrust wane, making it easier to resolve
social-justice issues and end police brutality. Also, as respect becomes a
moral focus in life, it can nurture an appreciation for the racial, religious,
cultural and ethnic diversity in our country.
Paul R.
Perkins, Bellevue
‘Heavy baggage’
People may not remember much about
the Declaration of Independence, but just about everyone remembers the
feel-good guarantee it gives, that all men are created equal.
But is that a hollow guarantee when
we are not all born equal?
It would be easy if everyone stood
at the birth line with the same opportunities that guarantee a life of
acceptance and freedom. But instead, we stand there naked, taking our first
breath, already weighed down by inherited, heavy baggage.
Poverty, wealth, segregation,
acceptance, homelessness, employment, war, peace, mental and physical illness,
good health, education, genetics, and supportive family and friends — all of
these will affect the degree of independence we individually enjoy throughout
our life.
The sooner we can accept this
reality about ourselves and others, the sooner we can lend our support to
ensure that everyone enjoys the same freedoms and flourishes independently,
regardless of their particular circumstances or background.
We are never free unless we all
are.
Tish
Gregory, Renton
Equality is overdue
In pursuit of equality, why not
exercise our sovereign prerogative and in compliance with the provisions of
Article V, amend the United States Constitution accordingly. For appropriate
language, consider accepting and building upon that definition first forwarded
by Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence. For example:
“We the people hold this singular
truth to be self-evident: that all humanity is created equal. Born sovereign of
each other, unique of body and disparate of circumstance, we are each and all
of us equal in that simple right to be. We further hold that life, liberty and
the pursuit of happiness, the inalienable rights of existence, are balanced by
the commensurate responsibilities of coexistence. These are to indiscriminately
hold each other secure in the privacy of person, property, spirit and
experience; and to preserve, restore and replenish this nation and this good
earth for those to follow. In this truth we are freely bound in citizenship. E
Pluribus Unum.”
Equality is something we can do, we
should do and is overdue. The responsibility rests solely with us.
Michael
Reed Tripp, Seattle
What happened to ‘we’?
Too often, in the current times,
people confuse liberty with license. License is the ability to do what you wish
with no regard to others. Liberty is the right to do as you wish as long as you
do not harm others. The sad state of affairs is that we have become an us or
them society. The “we” of previous generations does not seem to exist any more.
We also have forgotten that with
our “rights” comes responsibility. Responsibility circles back to treating
others as we wish to be treated. If we do not act with responsibility, we will
lose our rights.
Stephen
Healy, Covington
‘Buoyed by hope’
I recall Fourth of July
celebrations spanning more than eight decades (I’m in my 90s).
The 1960s were highlighted by
participation in the March on Washington, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s
“I Have A Dream” speech and, five years later, delivering relief food to a
Black church in downtown Washington, D.C., during the riots following the
assassination of Dr. King. The decades since then have included a number of
events in pursuit of peace for all nations and justice for peoples of all
colors and persuasions, most recently culminating in marching and celebration
at the Juneteenth “The Church Will Not Be Silent” event in Renton. There were
hundreds of people representing all ages, including many children. The
speakers, representing every color and many faiths, were inspiring.
The magnitude and persistence of
the rallies and demonstrations nationwide, continuing unabated with avowal they
will not end until success is achieved, reminds me of the determination of our
Founding Fathers.
As such, buoyed by hope, I’ll be
flying the Stars and Stripes, dreaming of a new nation finally attaining its
proclamation of “justice for all.”
David
Olson, Issaquah
Much work to do
Since the principle that “all men
are created equal” is the most quoted part of the Declaration of Independence,
it is obvious that this is a value most of us share. But it is a mistake to
believe that our country was actually founded on that principle. Black
Americans and women were not originally included, nor were the original
inhabitants.
We gain nothing by criticizing the
thinking of people from an earlier time, but that does not mean that we should
credit them for something they did not do. By deluding ourselves into believing
that our country was founded on the principle of all people being equal, we
deny our history and mislead ourselves about the present. It affects how we
think, how we vote and how we view the policies set by our elected
representatives. Love of our country does not mean denying its failings. It
means honestly addressing those failings to always make her better.
Much work must be done, and current
events highlight the urgency and logical starting points. But the problem
started long before the latest events, and the work must continue long after
the first changes are made.
John
Lovchik, Ferndale
‘Face our mirrors’
Having experienced a summer fire
that resulted in the loss of a home, this is a holiday over which I am never
enthused; hoses at the ready, drugs for the dog. The real “rockets red glare”
did not involve a bunch of drunks setting the woods on fire after a barbecue.
This year, I truly mourn our loss
of the fantasy of who we are. The reality of death threats and guards for
health experts; people screaming at each other about their “freedom” and face
masks; tear gas, rubber bullets and threats from the occupant in the White House;
and Black men and women being killed on camera is hardly inspirational.
We look angry, mean and pathetic.
And we are all of those things. Time to face our mirrors and do what is
necessary to keep this country safe, smart and a beacon of light again. Freedom
requires work and dedication.
Margot
LeRoy, Gig Harbor
‘Hope for our country’
My dictionary defines “justice” as “impartiality;
fairness.” It seems obvious, then, that justice doesn’t exist unless all people
share in it. None of us are really free as long as there are still people in
this country who are victims of hate crimes and racism.
Everyone — regardless of race,
economic status, religion, gender or sexual orientation — should have the exact
same rights as everyone else. All of us should have “the right to life,
liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” That includes the right of consenting
adults to marry whom they choose; for people of every race to be able to walk
down a street wearing a hoodie and eating Skittles without having to worry
about getting killed for looking suspicious; and the right of everyone —
including the impoverished — to have access to health care. If one group of
people is experiencing injustice, then none of us have justice.
The Black Lives Matter movement has
given me hope for our country and our world. To see people of every race coming
together to support equality for all mankind has been powerful and uplifting.
Maybe this time we will finally find justice for all.
Karen
Molenaar Terrell, Bow
‘Fight a lot harder’
“We hold these truths to be
self-evident, sacred and undeniable, that all men are created equal,
that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that
among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
America has failed in living up to
these principles by not practicing them. The Jim Crow era showed us that these
truths are not “self-evident.”
Perhaps our Founders should have
used Thomas Jefferson’s original and deliberate choice of words, “sacred and
undeniable.” Those words force an absolute reckoning of “equality” in principle
and practice. They literally charge us with a sacred responsibility to do what
we say: protect and promote life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to our
fellow country men and women — all of them. They bind our laws to enact sacred
and undeniable equality.
In his book “The Killer Angels,”
Michael Shaara wrote of a speech made by a Union colonel, Joshua Chamberlain,
appealing to his troops to fight in the Battle of Gettysburg: “In this war, in
the end, we’re fighting for each other.”
We need to fight a lot harder if we
are going to get back to the sacred and undeniable intent of Thomas Jefferson.
Edward Hunter Woodbery,
Bellevue