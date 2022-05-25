Photographer: Angie Cahill
Photo taken: April 19, at Fir Island, Skagit County
Photographer’s description: "While at Fir Island, I heard bald eagles calling. This pair chased off an intruder who was too close to their nest, then they both landed on the same branch and continued calling until the other eagle left."
Critique: "I'm a sucker for a good bald eagle photo, particularly when there are multiple birds and they have such priceless expressions as these. I chuckled, as they reminded me of Statler and Waldorf, of 'Muppets' fame, just perched up there squawking away. It's quite a neat moment that you've captured deftly. The light here is exquisite, and the eagles are nice and sharp. My only suggestion would be to crop out some of the 'excess' — mostly on the right, but a little on all sides — which would center and bring these two characters even closer to the viewer for more impact. Thanks for thinking of Reader's Lens — and nice work!"
Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot each week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
