Photographer: Kent Hitchings
Photo taken: April 10, near Seabeck
Photographer’s description: "The rain added a nice touch to this shot of an eagle in flight near Seabeck. Taken with a Canon EOS 90D and a Tamron 150-600 mm lens."
Critique: "You're right: The rain adds a very nice touch to this photo! Even without the rain, it would be a swell picture of an eagle in flight, with the sun peeking through to cast light on the bird. The bird's face is nice and sharp, and the sunlight off its wings is crisp. But the rain definitely adds an interesting element. Thanks for sharing!"
Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot each week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.