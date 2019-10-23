Photographer: Chris Picard
Photo taken: Sept. 26 at Magnuson Park in Seattle
Photographer’s description: "I was out in the park looking for small things to photograph with my macro lens. I almost stepped on this little Pacific tree frog but it moved a little bit just in time. I love how it is so camouflaged among the wood chips and leaves on the ground. I used a Nikon D500 with a Sigma 180 mm macro lens."
Critique: "The contrasting green of the frog immediately caught my eye in the sea of brown leaves and wood chips. The great linear shapes made by the wood chips help lead my eye throughout the rest of the frame. Well done."
