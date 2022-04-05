ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Manuel Margot has agreed to a $19 million, two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The deal reached Tuesday includes salaries of $7 million in 2023, up from the $5.6 million the 27-year-old is due to earn this season, and $10 million in 2024. It also includes a $12 million mutual option in 2025 or a $2 million buyout.
Margot would have been eligible for free agency after this season.
Margot was obtained in a trade from the San Diego Padres in February 2020 and has played all three outfield positions over two seasons with the Rays.
He hit .254 with 10 home runs and 57 RBIs last season.
