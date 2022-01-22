HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jaden Ray had 15 points and his 3-pointer with just under 90 seconds to play allowed Sam Houston to hold off Grand Canyon, 58-56 on Saturday.
Savion Flagg had 13 points for Sam Houston (12-9, 7-1 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game.
Demarkus Lampley, the Bearkats' second leading scorer entering the contest at 11 points per game, was held to 3 points. He hit 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).
Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 16 points for the Antelopes (14-4, 4-2). Holland Woods added 11 points. Yvan Ouedraogo had nine rebounds.
