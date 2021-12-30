OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension Thursday.
The new deal keeps Mekari under contract through the 2024 season. The 24-year-old Mekari has played in 36 games with Baltimore, including 23 starts.
“We are excited to sign Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension through the 2024 season,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “Pat is an easy decision. He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way."
The Ravens also activated quarterback Tyler Huntley and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Baltimore put offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (knee) on injured reserve.
Lamar Jackson did not practice for the Ravens on Thursday after being limited Wednesday. He's missed the last two games because of an ankle injury.
