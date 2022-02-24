OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens re-signed safety Tony Jefferson.
The team announced the move Thursday. Jefferson joined the Ravens late this past season and played in four games for injury-ravaged Baltimore.
In a previous stint with the Ravens, Jefferson played 35 games for them from 2017-19, starting all of them. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cardinals.
Jefferson played two games for San Francisco this past season before the 49ers released him in early December.
