OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Calais Campbell is returning to the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal.
The team announced Saturday it had agreed to terms with the 35-year-old defensive lineman. Campbell played the past two seasons with Baltimore as well.
Campbell started 14 games last season and finished with 1 1/2 sacks. He has 93 1/2 sacks in 14 NFL seasons with the Cardinals, Jaguars and Ravens.
Campbell has appeared in 213 games in his career, with 194 starts. The Ravens acquired him in a trade with Jacksonville in 2020.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.