OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated linebacker Malik Harrison from injured reserve Saturday, less than four weeks after he was struck on the leg by a stray bullet.
Harrison was hit by the bullet Oct. 31. Police said he was outside a Cleveland nightclub. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the time he didn't think the injury was severe. Baltimore put Harrison on the reserve/non-football injury list.
He was designated to return from NFI on Monday.
The Ravens host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. Baltimore also signed defensive back Kevon Seymour to the 53-man roster and placed safety Ar’Darius Washington on IR.
