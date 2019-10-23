RANT AND RAVE Rant to independent delivery drivers who don't wear a labeled uniform and have no identification on their vehicles. I appreciate that you are working for a living, but I don't know who you are and I am not going to open my door so you can get a signature. Rave to the delivery drivers who have easily visible identification, especially the ones who leave dog biscuits for my pooch!
RANT AND RAVE Rave to Pike Place Market for its incredible presence in our great city. Rant to the vegetable vendor who showed beautiful ears of corn then bagged one for me to take home that was so rotten I had to throw it away. Not cool.