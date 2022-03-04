RANT to NBC’s coverage of the Olympics, where they showed total disrespect of athletes in several events, including freestyle skiing. Here are world-class athletes competing their hearts out, and instead of showing all 30 seconds of their run, NBC splits the screen to show yet another insurance or phone commercial!
RAVE to great NBC coverage of the Beijing Olympics! Can’t wait for the Paralympics!
RANT to public transit for canceling, changing and forcing riders onto the light rail. Now my trips take longer and are less convenient. I'm grateful that when I had cancer there were more buses to get me to the hospital for treatment.
RANT to parking enforcement. Parking on a dark and empty street to spend five minutes picking up food at closing time at Ballard restaurant and getting a $45 parking ticket from someone who must have been after a quota for the day. Seriously?
