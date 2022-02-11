RANT to the 99% of bicyclists who ignore the stop signs on the Burke-Gilman Trail road crossings.
RAVE to Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken for having real-time captioning for everything!
RANT to the anti-vaxxers protesting outside the cancer center at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale. Do you not understand that those of us receiving treatment in the facility are immunosuppressed and at very high risk of infections? Do you believe that we want to contract COVID from you? Do you not realize that we will likely die if infected? Do you really want to kill us?
RANT to the City of Seattle’s incredibly slow permit process. Everything from street use to building permits are adding weeks and even months to the ability to get work done in this city. Projects, including necessary repairs, are literally being pushed off to future years when the weather window is missed. Either hire more people or require fewer permits!
