RAVE to whomever saw our disabled son enjoying his birthday lunch at Wing Dome in Greenwood and paid for his lunch and ours. Such kindness and yes, we were a little loud, but happy to be there. Thanks!

RANT to lack of Christian stamps. I was ready to buy US stamps to mail my Christmas cards this year. I was looking for the usual Christian manger scene or other Christian themes. There were the Lady of Guadalupe and Hanukkah stamps, which I am happy to see as I consider myself as inclusive in all such things. However, there was none that I was looking for. There were snowmen, candles and other holiday themes, but no Christian stamp that I could find. How disappointing! What message does this send from our national Post Office?

