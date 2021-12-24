RAVE to Woodland Park Zoo for their amazing artistry in lighting up the zoo on these dark December evenings. We took our granddaughter and her two cousins, ages 5-7, and they were as entranced as we adults were, looking at the brightly colored bugs, butterflies, dinosaurs, flowers, wild animals, Chinese dragons and so much more — many with moving parts. We were all thrilled. I wish they would extend the show and offer special reduced ticket prices to vets, foster kids, families without homes, etc. It’s a true spirit-lifter.
RANT to the Scrooges at the Seattle Parks Department who decided to cancel the Green Lake luminary walk because they couldn’t enforce the outdoor event vaccine requirement. Sorry, no walking around Green Lake to celebrate the season, but feel free to go sit in a crowded restaurant unmasked for hours if you like!
