RAVE to Elli at a U District grocery store. After I fell in the street, she took great care of me: first-aid help, replaced my broken bottle of olive oil and ruined shopping bag and added some flowers to improve my day. The irises are looking lovely!
RANT to the rental scooters blocking the sidewalk in front of my house. After I moved the scooter out of the way, another scooter appeared parked diagonally on the sidewalk, forcing pedestrians into the street. Sidewalks are for pedestrians not a free parking space for scooters.
RANT to every driver who thinks the Interstate 5 carpool lane has no speed limit! I'm very tired of drivers on my bumper trying to push me to go faster. You may be able to absorb the costs of a ticket, an accident or the resulting increase in insurance cost, but I can’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.