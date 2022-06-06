RAVE to the kind trio of teenage boys at Lake Sammamish State Park recently. This solo middle-aged lady got turned around amongst the trails and was losing hope for finding her way back. I sheepishly asked for directions back to the parking lot and they not only pointed me in the right direction but held my hand to help me walk across a log to get back onto the right path. Faith in teenagers (and humanity) restored.
RANT to the Mariners commentators who not only spend a good part of the game showing statistics and badmouthing the opposing team but also seem to have forgotten the Mariners' myriad problems this year and the fact that they are only one step above the AL West basement.
RANT to the city of Kent for waking us up at 2:30 a.m. They must think that’s the best time to run a noisy truck with flashing lights up and down the street to repaint the lane stripes.
