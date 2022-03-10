RAVE to a fellow Northgate library patron. Upon returning home, I realized my driver’s license, credit card and bus pass were missing. I checked back at the front desk and, sure enough, some nice person had found the items and turned them in. Thank you for your honesty and easing my considerable panic.
RANT to the Canyon Park coffee shop employee who closed the store one minute early. I had waited patiently in line and, at 3:59 p.m., finally made it to the speaker in the drive-thru. Over the speaker, you said, "The prior customer was the last for the day," then switched off the speaker, not allowing a reply. Rude!
RANT AND RAVE Rant to King County for sending jury summons to people over 80 in the middle of a pandemic. Rave to me for willingly and cheerfully serving on the King County jury multiple times over the last 50 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.